Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl L. Dean Sr..

Earl L. Dean Sr., 91, of Bentleyville, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, after a brief illness.

He was born July 15, 1927, a son of John and Nettie Dean.

Earl served in the U.S. Armed Forces. He was an ordained minister and a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed hunting.

Surviving are sons Earl L Dean Jr. and Eric S. Dean; daughter Cathy Jo Dean Lamp; grandkids Samantha, Corey, Misty, Eric and Michael; and great-grandchildren Audrey and Anna Dixon.