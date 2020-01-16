Earl Leroy Klages, 87, of Taylorstown, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Washington Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Earl was born March 21, 1932, in Sandhill, W.Va., a son of Clarence and Alta Klages of West Alexander.

Earl was a graduate of West Alexander High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

On July 23, 1960, Earl married Ethel Marie Morris of Taylorstown, who survives.

Earl was a member of the Taylorstown Legion Post 907 for more than 50 years and the Moose and Polish clubs for many years. He was commander of the Taylorstown Legion Post 907 dating 1965-66, 1996-99, 2000-02 and 2007-2008.

He enjoyed traveling, bluegrass music, polka, the news, reading and his family.

Earl was employed by Suwak Trucking for 35 years, Chambers, Zappi Oil, and he owned his own truck and subcontracted for Peasant Trucking.

Surviving are children Deborah Scott of Wheeling, W.Va., William (Bill) Klages of West Alexander, Charlotte Morgan of Taylorstown, Karen and husband Steven Knotts of Sterling, Va., and Bruce Klages (companion Lisa Culbertson) of Washington. Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy Wilhem of West Alexander and Clara and husband David Limes of Dandrige, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a son, Earl Leroy Klages Jr.; brothers Lloyd Klages, Wayne Klages, Jack Klages and Kenneth Klages; and sister Emma Jean Klages. Also deceased are sons-in-law Chuck Scott and Randy L. Morgan.

He will be sadly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18. Interment will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.