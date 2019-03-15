Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl M. Throckmorton.

Earl M. Throckmorton, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, in NHC Home Care, McMinnville, Tenn.

He was born February 21, 1942, in Waynesburg, to Robert and Mary Myers Throckmorton.

Earl proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

He resided in Geneva, Ohio, before relocating to McMinnville after retiring from Lincoln Electric in Euclid, Ohio.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving family: daughters Valerie (Joseph) Langdon of Geneva and Lori McCauley of Stow, Ohio; sons Earl M. (Chrystal) Throckmorton II of Canonsburg and Gregory Throckmorton of Avon, Ohio; brother Robert (Pat) Throckmorton of Ford City; 10 grandchildren; and partner Melody Krasneski of McMinnville.

A private service will be held at a later date.