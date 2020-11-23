Earl "Tommy" Sowers, 82, of Waynesburg, passed from this life Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Washington Health System due to complications from COVID-19.

He was born April 30, 1938, a son of Earl and Mary Dell Bennett Sowers.

He was raised in Lone Pine and later moved to Waynesburg, where he resided with Greene ARC. He enjoyed a rich and fulfilling life. He was active in the community visiting and having coffee with his many friends. His "friend network" of Greene ARC and Waynesburg Community was very important to him.

He leaves his brother, Charles "Eddie" Sowers of Waynesburg; uncle, Woodrow Sowers of Washington; several cousins, Richard Sowers, Shirley Newman, Mona Mercante, Janice Swart, Roy Sowers, Duane Rasel, Jimmy Rasel; as well as his many friends and companions at Greene ARC to cherish his memory.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, in Horne Cemetery, Marianna, with Pastor Scott Chambers officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Nichol Funeral Home, Marianna-Washington. A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear masks and social distance.