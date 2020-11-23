1/
Earl Sowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Earl "Tommy" Sowers, 82, of Waynesburg, passed from this life Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Washington Health System due to complications from COVID-19.

He was born April 30, 1938, a son of Earl and Mary Dell Bennett Sowers.

He was raised in Lone Pine and later moved to Waynesburg, where he resided with Greene ARC. He enjoyed a rich and fulfilling life. He was active in the community visiting and having coffee with his many friends. His "friend network" of Greene ARC and Waynesburg Community was very important to him.

He leaves his brother, Charles "Eddie" Sowers of Waynesburg; uncle, Woodrow Sowers of Washington; several cousins, Richard Sowers, Shirley Newman, Mona Mercante, Janice Swart, Roy Sowers, Duane Rasel, Jimmy Rasel; as well as his many friends and companions at Greene ARC to cherish his memory.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, in Horne Cemetery, Marianna, with Pastor Scott Chambers officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Nichol Funeral Home, Marianna-Washington. A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear masks and social distance.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved