Earl W. Redd, 90, of Washington, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Pittsburgh, after he suffered a massive stroke and had been in failing health for the past year.
He was born March 1, 1930, a son of the late William B. and Olive B. Conkle Redd, on the family farm in Amwell Township. He remained in the house he was born in until his death.
Mr. Redd attended Abundant Life Baptist Church and was a member of the Senior Life Group.
He attended Lone Pine School, after which he worked on the family farm with his brother, Albert.
As a young man, he worked alongside his father and brother in the portable sawmill business in Amwell Township. He and his brother Albert at one time farmed a total of 1,000 acres on the home farm and rented farms throughout Amwell raising oats, wheat and corn. He also raised cattle and hogs, and as a young man had his own chicken and egg business to earn spending money. He was a member of the Washington County Cattlemen's Association and the PA Farm Bureau.
In his 30s, during the winter months, he drove a tractor trailer, hauling steel for his friend, Art Hallam. Following that job, he began driving a school bus for John Warne and then for GG&C Bus Company. He drove a school bus for 42 years in Amwell and was much loved by the students.
He served briefly in the U.S. Army and received an honorable medical discharge, due to an ankle injury he suffered from a grain binder accident when he was only nine years old.
On February 8, 1963, he married Sandra Bonus Redd, who survives, and whom he cherished.
Surviving are a daughter, whom he loved with all his heart, Mary Sue Magnotta and her husband, Salvatore; a granddaughter, Mia Angelina Magnotta, whom he adored; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a brother, Albert B. Redd, and a sister, Cora Redd Dunkle.
All services are private and entrusted to Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor.
The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Abundant Life Baptist Church, 269 Cameron Road, Washington, PA 15301.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.