Eddie Lou Williams Washington, 92, of Marianna, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, in Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House.

She was born January 5, 1927, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Lindsey and Eddie Lou Clark Williams.

She attended West Bethlehem schools, where she graduated in 1945. She later attended Southern University and studied to obtain her Certified Nursing Assistant license.

On May 20, 1947, she married Lawrence "Rock" Washington, who died January 17, 2000.

Eddie worked as a nursing assistant for many years, first at the Pennsylvania State School and Hospital in Canonsburg and later for Head Start as an intake nurse. After her retirement in 2000, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and remained active in the community.

She was a lifelong resident of Marianna and a longtime member of First Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer and church clerk. She was also a member of the church choir and the usher board. Eddie was also a member of the Missionary Society.

Surviving are three children, Brenda Washington Newhouse of Columbia, Md., Judith K. (Michael) Sudler of West Chester and Ronald Lee Washington of Marianna.

Also surviving are one brother, Norman Williams of Washington, D.C.; as well as one grandson, Whitney O'Dell Morgan; one great-grandson, Corey; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her late husband, are a son, Donald Lee Washington; four brothers, Costello Williams, Lindsey Williams, Ralph Williams and Albert Williams; as well as two sisters, Maudester Williams Pugh and Vada Mae Williams.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, in Horn Cemetery, Marianna. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.