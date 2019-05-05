Eddie Raymond Frizzell

Service Information
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA
15317
(724)-941-3211
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Abbot Church
McMurray, PA
Interment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Obituary
Eddie Raymond Frizzell, 79, of Peters Township, formerly of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was the beloved husband of Donna Berroth Frizzell. Eddie and Donna celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary May 2, the day before he died. He was the loving father of Edward (Bethany) Frizzell, Timothy (Ranae) Frizzell and Donna Lynn (Robert) Castelli; treasured grandfather of Shannon, Ryan, Jamie and Carly Frizzell, Haley, Hannah and Eddie Raymond II Frizzell, and Nicole, Jordan and Ashley Castelli; caring brother of Joanne (Frank) Koskocin, the late Roberta (Samuel) Happenstall, the late Robert (Katherine) Frizzell, the late Rosemary (Charles, surviving) Limbruner and the late Wesley (Ruth, surviving) Frizzell; son of the late William and Edna Frizzell. Eddie is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Moses.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Eddie's number one priority in life was his family. He was a devoted husband, adored father, and most of all, proud grandfather. Eddie went to all his grandchildren's games. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Beinhauer Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, McMurray. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in Observer-Reporter on May 5, 2019
