Edgar Raymen Barrows Sr. passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 13, 2019.

He was born Septemeber 27, 1944.

Edgar worked for K-Mart Tire Auto as an inspection mechanic for many years, as well as others.

He enjoyed working on cars, fixing computers, puzzle books and spending time with family.

Surviving are his son, Edgar Jr.; two daughters, Peggy and Deidra; three sisters, Judy, Betty and Eva Sue; and seven granddaughters. Deceased are his mother, Evelyn Karr; father Wilber Barrows; brother Charles Karr; sister Patty Karr; and great-grandson Karter Hilderbrand.