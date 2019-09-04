Edith B. Lindley, 95, of Eighty Four (Somerset Township), passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, in her home.

She was born January 17, 1924, in Nottingham Township, a daughter of the late James Albert and Pearl Sumney Barr.

Mrs. Lindley was a graduate of East Washington High School and received a certificate in bookkeeping from Penn Commercial.

She co-owned and operated the family dairy farm with her husband and sons. She also served as secretary-treasurer of Paul Lindley and Sons Inc. from 1978 to 2011.

Farming was her passion and first love. She was active milking cows and caring for the dairy cattle until age 85. For nine years she lovingly cared for her husband of 44 years, Paul M. Lindley, who passed away January 2, 1988.

Baking and spending time with her grandchildren brought her special enjoyment.

Surviving are four children, Paul M. Lindley (Bonnie) of Scenery Hill, Carole Perry (the late John Perry) of Scenery Hill, Roy E. Lindley (Linda) of Eighty Four and Glenn S. Lindley of Eighty Four; five grandchildren, James Lindley, Christopher Allender, John Lindley, Ross Lindley and Roy Lindley Jr.; two stepgrandchildren, Jeremiah Higgins and Jessica Wright; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; two sisters, Dorothy Haines and Anne Winkleblech; and one brother, Glenn Barr.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, are a granddaughter, Jill Woshner; one brother, Howard Barr; and one sister, Edna Souleret.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, with Pastor Matt Campion officiating. Interment will follow in Scenery Hill Cemetery.