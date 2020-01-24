Edith B. Shadler

Obituary
Edith B. Shadler, 95, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 24, 1924, in Elmherst, W.Va., a daughter of Raymond and Rosa Weikle Broyles.

Edith graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, W.Va., in 1942.

She worked as a secretary for the State of Pennsylvania, was a member of The Garden Club and a volunteer for some years at Canonsburg Hospital. Edith enjoyed staying active and roller skated until she was 70.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Carol Jean Rumberger (Charles K.); two sons-in-law, James Zanos and Frank Mele; stepson, Robert Shadler; 11 grandchildren, Nicole Conaway (Bill), Adona Kane (Will), Terri-Lyn Albarino (Jason), Christy Speigell (Joshua), Anthony Mele, Joshua Gregg, Jeremiah Gregg, Rachel Lilly, Abigail Roybal (Louie III), Charles B. Rumberger and Simeon Rumberger (Jordan); 16 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Shadler; parents; two daughters, Yvonne Zanos and Nancy Mele; stepson, Butch Shadler; two brothers; and two sisters.

Services will be held in Canonsburg at a date still to be determined.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 24, 2020
