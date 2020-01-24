Edith B. Shadler, 95, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 24, 1924, in Elmherst, W.Va., a daughter of Raymond and Rosa Weikle Broyles.

Edith graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, W.Va., in 1942.

She worked as a secretary for the State of Pennsylvania, was a member of The Garden Club and a volunteer for some years at Canonsburg Hospital. Edith enjoyed staying active and roller skated until she was 70.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Carol Jean Rumberger (Charles K.); two sons-in-law, James Zanos and Frank Mele; stepson, Robert Shadler; 11 grandchildren, Nicole Conaway (Bill), Adona Kane (Will), Terri-Lyn Albarino (Jason), Christy Speigell (Joshua), Anthony Mele, Joshua Gregg, Jeremiah Gregg, Rachel Lilly, Abigail Roybal (Louie III), Charles B. Rumberger and Simeon Rumberger (Jordan); 16 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Shadler; parents; two daughters, Yvonne Zanos and Nancy Mele; stepson, Butch Shadler; two brothers; and two sisters.

Services will be held in Canonsburg at a date still to be determined.

Condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

