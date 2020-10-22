Edith B. Shadler, 95, of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 24, 1924, in Elmherst, West Virginia, the daughter of Raymond and Rosa Weikle Broyles.

Edith graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia.

She worked as a secretary for the State of Pennsylvania, was a member of The Garden Club and a volunteer for some years at the Canonsburg Hospital in Canonsburg. Edith enjoyed staying active and roller skated until she was 70 years of age.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Carol Jean (Charles K.) Rumberger; two sons-in-law, James Zanos and Frank Mele; stepson, Robert Shadler; 11 grandchildren, Nicole (Bill) Conaway, Adona (Will) Kane, Terri-Lyn (Jason) Albarino, Christy (Joshua) Speigell, Anthony Mele, Joshua Gregg, Jeremiah Gregg, Rachel Lilly, Abigail (Louie III) Roybal, Charles B. Rumberger and Simeon (Jordan) Rumberger; 16 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Shadler; parents; two daughters, Yvonne Zanos and Nancy Mele; stepsons, Butch Shadler and Robert Shadler; two brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, October 24, in the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

