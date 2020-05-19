Edith Hendry
Edith "Vernie" Hendry, 89, of Paris, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at ManorCare, Pittsburgh.She was born April 6, 1931, in Sturgeon, a daughter of the late Alexander and Edith Bell McGinnis Souffrant.She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Metheny Jr. and George Frank Hendry; daughter, Georgia Lynn Mariano; son, Gary Metheny; sisters, Faye McLain, Betty Jean Souffrant; and brother, Wayne Souffrant.Surviving are her daughters, Patricia Dugas (William) of Slovan, Cathy Golonka (Jeff) of Paris; son, Harry Metheny of Weirton, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.Vernie was a Baptist by faith.Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of the funeral at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va. with the Reverend Dr. Christina Hosler presiding.Private interment will be held Thursday in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.www.steelandwolfe.com





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home Inc
380 Penco Rd
Weirton, WV 26062
(304) 748-3721
