Edith Jean "Baba" Urwin, 78, of Fallowfield Township, died suddenly Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Mon Valley Hospital, after a very brief illness. She was a daughter of the late Frank and Ida Hewitt.

Edie was most commonly found taking care of her grandkids and watching their sporting events. Her hobbies included sewing, playing cards, bowling and playing the penny slots. She enjoyed traveling to Army Reunions and beach trips with her family. Commonly known as "Baba," she was loved and cherished by many. She was quick to make you laugh and the first to hug you when you cried. Baba enjoyed hosting pool parties in the summer and spending time with her family.

Edie is survived by her children, Donald (Valerie) Urwin Jr. and Candace (Douglas) Clish; her baby, Foxy; grandchildren Brad (Kristin) Urwin, Nicole (Michael) Bennati, Ryan Urwin, Gregory (Ashley) Hazy, Jordan (Shanae) Urwin, Corey Hazy, Sarah Urwin, Sadie Urwin, Ellie and Emma Clish; great-grandchildren Kaitlin, Connor, Kaleb, Makayla, Tessa, Ailyn, Trent, Aiden, Karlee, Aubrie, Riley, Zayla, Beckham and Kolton; brother Julian (Janet) Hewitt; very dear sisters-in-law Dorothy (George) Cook, Ruthie (Albert) Gauden, and Velma Hewitt; and brother-in-law Robert Urwin.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Donald Urwin Sr.; brothers Henry, Albert, Ernest, Raymond and Jessie; sisters Kate and Dorothy Mae; and several other extended family members and close friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Carl L. Spallino Funeral Home and Cremation, 819 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, in the funeral home, with interment following in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.