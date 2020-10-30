Edith Kathryn Wiltrout, 88, of Bobtown, died Monday, August 31, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. November 14, in the Bobtown United Methodist Church, Bobtown. Please RSVP by November 7 to P.O. Box 172, Bobtown, PA 15315-0172.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bobtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Bobtown, PA 15315-0172.

For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com