Edith K. Wiltrout
Edith Kathryn Wiltrout, 88, of Bobtown, died Monday, August 31, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. November 14, in the Bobtown United Methodist Church, Bobtown. Please RSVP by November 7 to P.O. Box 172, Bobtown, PA 15315-0172.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bobtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Bobtown, PA 15315-0172.

For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bobtown United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5500
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
