Edith Kathryn Wiltrout, 88, of Bobtown, died Monday, August 31, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

She was born May 13, 1932, in West Brownsville, a daughter of the late James W. and Lena Spiker McAndrews.

Mrs. Wiltrout grew up in the Brownsville area and graduated from Brownsville High School.

On September 23, 1955, she married Walter V. Wiltrout, who died June 4, 1997.

Mrs. Wiltrout was a very active member of her community and her beloved Bobtown United Methodist Church. She was very involved with the United Methodist Women, a member of the Bobtown-Shannopin Civic Club, Bobtown PTA, Martha V. Paul OES #404 in Washington, and was past president and "band mom" for the Mapletown High School band boosters for many years. Mrs. Wiltrout enjoyed traveling, going to Disney, camping, being an outdoors woman and watching sports, especially the Lady Vols, all the Pittsburgh teams and West Virginia University football.

She was affectionately called "Aunt Eadie" by everyone who knew her but most important to her was spending time with her family, because she did not want to "miss a thing!"

Surviving are three daughters, Susan K. Wiltrout of Bobtown, Carole L. Wiltrout Wade (Clint) of Core, W.Va. and Cindy L. Wiltrout (Vivian) of Muncie, Ind.; one brother, Allen McAndrews of Kittanning; four sisters, Carole Sabatula of Bobtown, Patty Lukachinsky of Needles, Calif., Barbara Lukachinsky (Frank) of Brook Park, Ohio and Jean Ziegler (Allan) of Lake Suzy, Fla. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are three brothers, Louis, James and William McAndrews; and a sister, Sarah DeWitt.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home. A service will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bobtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Bobtown, PA 15315-0172.

