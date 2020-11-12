Edith M. Ralston, 98, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Serra Manor, Weirton, W.Va.

She was born December 18, 1921, in Burgettstown, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Poole McCuen.

Edith was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William Clark Ralston, in 2003; grandson, Barry Clark Barto, in 1999; daughter and son-in-law, Linda, in 2015 and Edward Rottman; and eight siblings.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Barto (David) of Paris; grandchildren, Rodd Rottman (Kim) and their children, Claire, Will and Jack; Lynn Ann Willison (Jim) and their children, Sarah, Russell and Ella; Bryan Barto (Melissa) and their daughters, Kylie and Delaney.

Edith was the oldest current member of Paris Presbyterian Church, where she had been active in the faithful servants class. She was a 50+ year member of Weirton Chapter No. 147, Order of the Eastern Star. Edith also volunteered for many years through the Weirton Medical Center Auxiliary, having attained 10,000 hours.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of the funeral/committal services at 7 p.m., Friday November 13, in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va. Reverend Susan Spencer-Smith will preside. Private interment will be Saturday in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, Florence.

Edith's family extends their appreciation to the staff of Serra Manor for the love and care they shared with Edith in her "new home".

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Barry Clark Barto Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o 130 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown, PA 15021. www.steelandwolfe.com