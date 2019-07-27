Edith M. "Edie" Tanner, 80, of Washington, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Donnell House/Concordia Hospice of Washington.

She was born April 14, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of the late Dwight Harris and Emma Leeson Harris.

Mrs. Tanner worked for more than 30 years at the Observer-Reporter.

She loved all animals, especially cats, and enjoyed yard sales, yard hopping and watching "Days of Our Lives."

On September 13, 1958, she married Wayne F. Tanner, who died March 16, 2004.

Surviving are a son, David W. Tanner of Washington; two brothers, Walter (Mary) Harris of Illinois and Don (Debbie) Blake of Washington; a niece; four nephews; six great-nieces and great-nephews; and many close friends, including Judy Keron.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.