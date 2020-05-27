Edith Mae Hochendoner
1937 - 2020
Edith Mae Hochendoner, 83, of Washington, formerly of Marianna, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.Born April 27, 1937, she was a daughter of the late James and Garnet Barnard; beloved wife to the late Roy Hochendoner and Clifford Paxton; loving mother of Ruth Paxton Verchek and Randy Paxton; dear sister to Ruth Crow and James Barnard; cherished grandmother to Dan Sicchitano, Deonna Paxton, Chelsea Hatfield and Ken B. Hatfield; and loving great-grandmother to Xavier Sicchitano, Adeline Hatfield, Paxton Hatfield, Wyatt Hatfield, Tyler Jasper and Tripp Levers.Edith was preceded in death by her daughter, Patti Paxton Hatfield, and her siblings, Robert Barnard and Neva Wicks.Edith enjoyed reading, doing needlework and dogs. She especially enjoying spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.View and sign the family's guest book at pittsbrughcremation.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 27, 2020.
