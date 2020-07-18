1/1
Edith Marie Bornemann Paul
Edith "Edie" M. Paul, 91, of Katy, Texas, formally of Finleyville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Brookshire Residence Center in Katy, Texas. She was born August 31, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Hedwig M. (Michler) and Fredrick Bornemann Sr.

She married her loving husband, Philip M. Paul, and had two sons, James and Donald.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; and son Donald.

Her surviving family includes her oldest son, James (Arlene) Paul; her grandson, Joel (Judi) Paul; her granddaughter, Brandy (Keith) Sauter; and four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Nicholas, Kaleb and Mackenzie.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Kegel Funeral Home in Finleyville.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
