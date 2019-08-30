Edith Strickler Suwak, 81, of McMurray, formerly of Washington, passed after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born July 26, 1938, in Pittsburgh, to Ralph and Beatrice Devor Strickler.

Edith graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1956 and attended Grove City College and Robert Morris College. Upon graduating she worked for the United Steel Workers union, in Pittsburgh. After raising her children, she joined H&R Block and remained a loyal employee for 25 years.

While living in Washington, she was actively involved with the W&J Women's Auxiliary, Daughter of Current Events, the First Presbyterian and the Young Women's Christian Association. She enjoyed playing Bridge with friends, gardening and was an avid tennis player for teams based in Washington and South Park. Later in life she took up golf active in the St. Clair Country Club, Women's Nine Holer organization and their Paddle Tennis team.

Edith was a seasoned traveler, having been to Europe, Africa and Egypt with her husband, family and friends. She recently completed her last bucket list trip by visiting China.

On November 26, 1960, in the Southminster Presbyterian Church in Mt. Lebanon, she married Robert "Bob" Suwak, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Kelley J. Suwak, of North Strabane; a son John D. (Tamara) Suwak, of McMurray and a sister Janice Strickler, of Pittsburgh. Deceased is a son Robert "RJ" Suwak and a sister Katherine (Tay) Mcferran.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, in Piatt & Barnhill Funeral Home. 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, with the Reverend Dr. Stephen Smith officiating. All other services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Washington Area HumaneSociety at www.washingtonpashelter.org or the Citizens Library, https://www.washlibs.org/citizens. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, and Lawrence K. Donovan, & Andrew C. Piatt, directors.