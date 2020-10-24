Edith V. Moye, 94, of Lawrence, formerly of Westland, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020, in her home.

She was born December 13, 1925, in Harmony, a daughter of Walter and Katherine Laster Elder.

Edith attended Hickory High School and was a member of the former First Baptist Church in Westland, where she was president of the Usher Board, Renewed Destiny Kingdom Church in Westland and Kingdom Builders Assembly in Canonsburg. She was a member of La Patrician.

Mrs. Moye had been employed at the former RCA in Canonsburg and Meadow Lands.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Partee of Lawrence and Toni Jemison of Houston; six grandchildren, Angela Kelley, Mark Jemison (Margaret), Meloney Partee, Brian Jemison, Jaclyn Jemison and China Jemison; eight great-grandchildren, Cameron and Diamond Partee, Tisha and Latea Jemison, Olivia and Zachary Kelley, and Tiara Boehm (Sean); a great-great-grandson, Michael Boehm; two stepsons, Dwight Constant of Canonsburg and Eugene Dephillips of Washington; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are three sons, William, Lawrence and Joseph Jemison; a sister, Edna Sims; three brothers, Sherman, Harvey and James Elder; and her husbands, George Moye and Joseph Jemison.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, October 25, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

