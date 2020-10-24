1/1
Edith V. Moye
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edith V. Moye, 94, of Lawrence, formerly of Westland, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020, in her home.

She was born December 13, 1925, in Harmony, a daughter of Walter and Katherine Laster Elder.

Edith attended Hickory High School and was a member of the former First Baptist Church in Westland, where she was president of the Usher Board, Renewed Destiny Kingdom Church in Westland and Kingdom Builders Assembly in Canonsburg. She was a member of La Patrician.

Mrs. Moye had been employed at the former RCA in Canonsburg and Meadow Lands.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Partee of Lawrence and Toni Jemison of Houston; six grandchildren, Angela Kelley, Mark Jemison (Margaret), Meloney Partee, Brian Jemison, Jaclyn Jemison and China Jemison; eight great-grandchildren, Cameron and Diamond Partee, Tisha and Latea Jemison, Olivia and Zachary Kelley, and Tiara Boehm (Sean); a great-great-grandson, Michael Boehm; two stepsons, Dwight Constant of Canonsburg and Eugene Dephillips of Washington; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are three sons, William, Lawrence and Joseph Jemison; a sister, Edna Sims; three brothers, Sherman, Harvey and James Elder; and her husbands, George Moye and Joseph Jemison.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, October 25, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
11:00 AM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Interment
Forest Lawn Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved