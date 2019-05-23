Edmond T. Weckoski (1973 - 2019)
Service Information
Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA
15012
(724)-929-5300
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church
Obituary
Edmond T. Weckoski, 45, of Belle Vernon, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. A son of Edmond J. and Donna Powell Weckoski, who survive and reside in Charleroi, he was born in North Charleroi on August 6, 1973.

A 1991 graduate of Charleroi High School, Eddie graduated from Penn State as an architectural engineer in 1995. Catholic by faith, he was a member of Local 354 Plumbers and Pipefitters. Eddie loved baseball, and he coached and umpired pony baseball for the Mon-Yough league in the late 90's. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Joseph Weckoski of Indiana; maternal grandfather, Bert T. Powell of California; aunt and uncle Patricia and George Hagedorn of Richeyville; and several cousins.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. 724-929-5300.

A blessing will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral mass at 1 p.m. in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church with Father Michael Crookston as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The staff of Amedisys Hospice offered genuine love and care.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 23, 2019
