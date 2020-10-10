Edna A. Jones Gordon, 103, of Washington, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Presbyterian SeniorCare of Washington, Southminster Place.

She was born April 10, 1917, in Metz, W.Va., a daughter of the late Johney L. and Rose Nuzum Jones.

Upon graduating from school, she entered into the retail business and had a successful modeling career, modeling for Lang's, Caldwell's and other retail establishments. She also worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Mahaffey in Washington.

On August 31, 1943, she married her husband of 74 years, Frank E. Gordon. Mr. Gordon died August 17, 2017, at the age of 102.

After raising her family, Mrs. Gordon worked for various retail establishments through the years, including Jerry McKee Fashions, The Fashion Bug and, finally, retiring from Lang's Department Store.

During retirement Mrs. Gordon enjoyed sewing and traveling to the beach with her husband.

She was a lifelong member of the Faith United Presbyterian Church of Washington.

Surviving are three sons, Terry A. Gordon of Scott Township, Gary L. (Mary Kay) Gordon and Jay E. (Tammy) Gordon, both of Washington; two granddaughters, Allison Gordon of Long Island, N.Y. and Katie (Jason Tidwell) Gordon of Nashville, Tenn.; and a great-granddaughter, Nora Tidwell; a sister, Mary Parker of Rhode Island; and numerous first, second and third generation nieces and nephews.

Deceased are grandson, Evan Gordon; four brothers, Harry, Arlie, Roy and Johnny Jones; and two sisters, Olive Byers and Mildred Crosbie.

All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family, and have been entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301 or to Presbyterian SeniorCare at 300 Clubhouse Drive, Washington, PA 15301 or at www.washington.srcare.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director and Andrew C. Piatt, director.