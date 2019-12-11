Mrs. Edna Elizabeth Ross, 84, of Cranebrook Road, Corbin, Ky., wife of the late Harry Ross, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Baptist Health Hospital, Corbin.

She was the mother of Dorothy Darlene Miller and husband William of Corbin and Ellen Medlan and husband George of Washington. She was a sister of Shirley Pattison and Nancy Clutter, both of Washington.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by daughter Vickie Diane Warmus; two sons, Edward Tex Ross and Marvin Warmus; parents William and Dora Lee Miles Barnhart; three brothers, Tommy Barnhart, Eugene Barnhart and Robert Barnhart; and three sisters, Rosa Lee Debolt, Betty Lou Rizor and Lou Ann Orgavon.

She was blessed with several grandchildren.

She was a member of Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church of Corbin.

Following the wishes of Mrs. Ross the family has chosen cremation.

Family service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, in Shiloh Fellowship Church, 147 Griffith Avenue, Washington.

Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Ross family.