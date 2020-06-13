Edna I. Kenimond
1929 - 2020
Edna I. Kenimond, 90, of Washington, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Premiere Washington Health Center.

She was born October 10, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of Wray and Catherine Humbert Brock.

Mrs. Kenimond was a graduate of Trinity High School, a former member of the North Buffalo Presbyterian Church, and presently a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Houston.

Edna had worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and with her husband, owned and operated Frank's Auto Supply. She was also a foster grandmother for Washington County Headstart.

Her husband, Frank H. Kenimond, died March 18, 1984.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen Jones (John) of Claysville; a son, Frank H. Kenimond Jr. (Coretta) of Washington; four grandchildren, Jonnie Swarow (Gary), Frank Ryan Jones (Elise) and Joye and Joe Kenimond; and two great-grandchildren, Gary Thomas Swarow and Julia Swarow.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the Condron Chapel of the First United Presbyterian Church, 102 North Main Street, Houston, PA 15342. Interment will follow in the North Buffalo Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First United Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
JUN
16
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
JUN
17
Service
11:00 AM
Condron Chapel of the First United Presbyterian Church
JUN
17
Interment
North Buffalo Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

