Edna May Rice Barger, daughter of the late Dr. James P. and Stella Pitcock Rice of Waynesburg, passed away Friday evening, November 15, 2019, in the presence of her children, following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Andrew J. Barger, M.D.; sisters Helen Jean Paul and Elizabeth Long; and brother James.

She is survived by a sister, Trudy Forsythe; a brother, John Rice; children Bruce (Beth), David (Bonita), Andy, Barb Follett (Doug) and Cathie Spencer (Tom); grandchildren Lara, Noah, Erica and Brett, Phil, Caroline and Ian; and grandpets.

Edna May was a member of Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church, a dedicated Wellness Center member and patron of the Wheeling Symphony and Oglebay.

Friends will be received for a memorial service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, in Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church, Wheeling, W.Va., with the Rev. Erica Harley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to the Wheeling Symphony or Oglebay Foundation.

She had written these remarks to her children: "Even though I am no longer here on earth, I live within you – a mother's love does not die – it can live on in her children. I have often thought of how a mother has her children within her for nine months, they are hers alone for a while then they are born and their love is shared. Life is wonderful; death must be known by rich and poor alike. We shed a tear when someone we love dies, but the living go on. No regrets – God bless you all."

Arrangements are by Kepner Funeral Home, 900 National Road, Wheeling, WV 26003, 304-232-2732.