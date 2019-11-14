Edna Patricia Garnic, 83, of Roscoe, died peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday, November 9, 2019.

She was born Tuesday, March 17, 1936, in Clarksville, a daughter of the late Frank and Nora Rodgers Albaugh.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Patty was preceded in death by her six sisters and one brother.

Patty's greatest joy in life was her family. She took great pleasure caring and nurturing all of them. When her children were in high school, she was an active member of California Area Band Association. Patty loved to attend her children and grandchildren's activities, dance recitals and athletic events.

She was employed for many years at the Standard Pharmacy and she retired from California University, where she was a custodian.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Andrew "Buzzy" Garnic; five children, Andrea Garnic of Monongahela, Patricia Woods and husband Ed of Fredericktown, Andrew Michael Garnic and wife Kim of Belle Vernon, Paula Kay Gatalica of California, and Alexandria Susan Bitonti and husband John of Roscoe. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Braxton Steadman (Debra Hardy), Marshall Fife and wife Amanda, Kayla Gatalica and husband Joe Nye, Rachel Zyra and husband Lyle, Ashley Wallace and husband Joel, Alycia Garnic (Bobby Brednak), Gia Bitonti and Marissa Bitonti; stepgranddaughter, Alexandra Woods; and great-granddaughter, Brayleigh Mae Fife.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the hour of service, Saturday, November 16, in the Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Larry Coltura officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

