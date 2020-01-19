Edna Simpson, 93, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. A native of Western Pennsylvania, she had previously lived in Arizona prior to moving to Kansas in 2018.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Simpson Sr. in 1987, and longtime companion Wayne Chapman in 2010.

Survivors include her son, Fred Simpson Jr. (Sharon); and daughter Catherine Dyson (Ron). Also surviving are two grandchildren, Courtney Simpson (Scott Brown) and Joshua Dyson (Jackie Brown).

At Edna's request, there will be no formal services. It was her hope that when people think of her, they will smile.

