Edrietta Harding, 90, of Bentleyville, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 25, 1929, in New Castle, a daughter of Everette and Martha Graham Young.

Edrietta was an active member of Edwards Chapel United Methodist Church in Finleyville and its Ladies with Heart. She was formerly employed by the Bell Telephone Company and Blue Cross Blue Shield, both of Pittsburgh. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her husband, Howard, visiting all 50 states as well as abroad.

She is survived by four sons, Thomas Harding and wife Kimberly of Bentleyville, Timothy Harding and wife Lucinda of Eighty Four and James Harding and wife Tena and Kenneth Harding and wife Kris, all of Bentleyville; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; three brothers, Gerald Young of Aliquippa and William Young and Joseph Young, both of New Castle; and two sisters, Donna Douglas of Volant and Joyce Bobosky of Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Harding, who died October 28, 2002; granddaughter Danielle Harding; three brothers, Richard, Paul and Graham Young; and four sisters, Jean Travaline, Dorothy Roth, Betty Grieves and Joanne Schinsky.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 20, in Edwards Chapel United Methodist Church, Finleyville, with the Rev. Richard Roberts officiating. Anyone planning on attending the funeral service is asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pittsburgh.

Memorial contributions may be made to Edwards Chapel United Methodist Church.

