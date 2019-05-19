Edward A. "Lonnie" Bristor, 91, of Washington, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Presbyterian Senior Care.

He was born February 16, 1928, in Dunn Station, a son of the late Alonzo Bristor and Frankie Walker Bristor.

Lonnie attended Morris Township High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Navy.

He worked at Union Camp Corporation as a supervisor for over 30 years and also worked at Presbyterian Senior Care for 9 years, retiring in 1993.

Lonnie was a member of Avery United Methodist Church and played dartball for the church league.

He played baseball in the Ten Mile Valley League and coached and managed for Washington Youth Baseball for over 50 years. He also coached and volunteered and was a field director for Pony Baseball.

Lonnie was on the board for the World Series, Inc. and was active with Washington High School Basketball.

He was honored with the Joe E. Brown Fellowship Award and was a Pony Baseball Wall of Fame and an honorary member of Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Lonnie enjoyed spending time with young baseball players, giving advice and listening with his kind understanding way.

On June 28, 1949, he married Joetta H. "Connie" Holloway, who died June 17, 2018.

Surviving are two sons, Robert W. (Dena) Bristor of Washington and Kenneth O. (Rose) Bristor of Johnstown; a great-granddaughter, Rayah Fornwal; two stepgrandsons, Sam and John; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Harold Bristor, Wayne Bristor, Kenneth Bristor and William Bristor; two sisters, Jean Dillie and Louise Bristor.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, with the Rev. Erik Hoeke officiating. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.