Edward B. Sawhill

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA
15143
(412)-741-7100
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sewickley United Methodist Church
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Edward B. Sawhill, 80, of Moon Township, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Ed worked as a mechanic with U.S. Air for 20 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Bell Sawhill; children Michael Dalverny (Marilyn) and Heather Vieira (Jadir); sisters Sally Hillberry (Bob) and Karen Sawhill (Lisa Lombardo); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Edward Sawhill.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, in Copeland's Sewickley, 702 Beaver Street. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, in Sewickley United Methodist Church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to Sewickley United Methodist Church, 337 Broad Street, Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 27, 2019
