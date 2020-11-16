Edward Brady Gaines, 80, of New Freeport, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

Born December 5, 1939, in Jackson Township, he was a son of the late Archie Brady and Dorothy Louise Utt Gaines.

Edward had been a resident of Gilmore Township, Jackson Township, and the New Freeport area his whole life. On October 3, 1968, he wed Gladys Virginia Grim and they were happily married for 52 years.

He was the head custodian for the West Greene School District for 28 years until his retirement in 1998. He was the former supervisor of Freeport Township in the early '70s and Gilmore Township from 2004 until 2010. He was a school bus driver for the West Greene School District in the late '60s. Edward was also self employed as a carpenter for several years. He was a former member of the New Freeport Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Amy (Charles) Miller of Littleton, W.Va., And Pamela (Don) White of New Freeport; four grandchildren, Cody (Liz) and Michael Tharp, Cole Miller and Ashley (Isaac) Hornbeck; three stepgrandchildren, Donnie, Wyatt and Tristan White; and one great-great-grandchild, Suzanna; two siblings, Hattie Roskelly of N.Y., and Irene (Roger) Mason of Perry, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Jean Gaines of Pasco, Wash., and Wilma Lemmon of Wheeling, W.Va.; one brother-in-law, Jay Leonard of Waynesburg; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Baby Boy Gaines; six siblings, Billy Jo Gaines, John Gaines, James Gaines, Raymond Gaines, Robert Lee Gaines and Beulah Leonard.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, with the Rev. Kay Berdine officiating and Pastor Cynthia Deter co-officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Bank Cemetery, Gilmore, Township. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED TO ATTEND ALL SERVICES!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org., or the American Heart Association at www.2.heart.org.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.