Edward C. Green, 80, of Houston, died Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born January 4, 1940, in Canonsburg, a son of Clarence and Rosella Radosy Green.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Green worked as an electronics technician for R.C.A., and robotics technician for American Cimflex.

He enjoyed fishing, bluegrass music, playing cards, camping and being outdoors, but mostly spending time with his family. His hobby was making fishing lures that were shared with friends and many local fisherman. He was continually learning, inventing and modifying things.

On October 17, 1964, he married his loving wife of more than 55 years, Judy Denk Green, who survives.

Also surviving are his son, Ed (Judy) Green of Sewickley; his daughters, Lori (Tom Dunn) Green and Sharon Green, both of Canonsburg; his grandson, Justin Green; his brother-in-law, Pat Enlow; niece Melissa (Joe) Germovsek; aunt Tessie Radosy; sisters-in-law Patty Boyd and Kathy Cigana; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Enlow, who adored him.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., Canonsburg.

There will be no public visitation and burial will be private.

In his memory, the family is asking for a random act of kindness or a donation to .