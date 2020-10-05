Edward C. Ruffennach Jr., 71, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Primrose, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

He was born October 20, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of Edward C. Sr. and Margaret Beyer Ruffennach.

On December 30, 1972, he married Helen Margaret "Susie" Ankley, the love of his life of 47 years, who died February 23, 2018.

Edward served in the United States Army.

Mr. Ruffennach was a registered nurse since 1974. He was the president of the Greater Society for male nursing, a director and supervisor of several operating rooms and helped in the development of Neighborhood Health Center in Washington.

Edward was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Cincinnati; a lifetime member of the Midway Volunteer Fire Department, where he previously served as president, secretary and assistant chief; a member of the American Legion Post 318, where he served as adjutant; a member of the honor guard team, and bugler in Cincinnati. He was a member of the Cincinnati Brass Band and the Westside Community Orchestra in Cincinnati. He played for numerous swing bands, jazz bands and choirs.

Surviving are three daughters, Susan (Terry) Kerr of Friendsville, Md., Angela (John) Hunt of Weirton, W.Va., and Callie (Christopher) Shattuck of McDonald; a son, Edward (Tiffany) Ruffennach of Oakdale; four sisters, Patty Sawyer of Virginia, Gerri Giles of Pittsburgh, Connie Dicker of Bridgeville and Peggy Fees of Virginia; a brother, Rick Ruffennach of Carnegie; eight grandchildren, Christopher and Tyler Kerr, Abbigail Hunt, Ayden, Archie and Paul Shattuck, Angelina and Damon Ruffennach.

Deceased is a brother, Ron Ruffennach.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, in Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8, in St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald. Interment will follow at Center Cemetery Midway.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Midway Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 548, Midway, PA 15060, or American Legion Post 318, 6660 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45244.

