Edward C. "Eddie" Ullom Jr., 54, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Washington Hospital Emergency Department.

He was born October 22, 1964, in Bermuda on a naval base, the son of Edward C. Ullom Sr. and Elizabeth K. Valentino Vucic, both of Washington.

Eddie was a 1983 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

On May 24, 1991, he married Bridgette M. Amend, who survives.

Also surviving are a brother, Daniel A. (Bobbie) Ullom of Indian Mound, Tenn.; two nieces, Stacey Ullom and Audrey Ullom; a great-nephew, Kai Gilmore.

Deceased is a niece, Danielle Ullom; a great-niece, Neriah Ari Newell; a grandmother, Lois B. Ullom; and an uncle, Donald Ullom.

A private entombment will be held at Washington Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

