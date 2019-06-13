Edward C. Ullom Jr. (1964 - 2019)
Edward C. "Eddie" Ullom Jr., 54, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Washington Hospital Emergency Department.

He was born October 22, 1964, in Bermuda on a naval base, the son of Edward C. Ullom Sr. and Elizabeth K. Valentino Vucic, both of Washington.

Eddie was a 1983 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

On May 24, 1991, he married Bridgette M. Amend, who survives.

Also surviving are a brother, Daniel A. (Bobbie) Ullom of Indian Mound, Tenn.; two nieces, Stacey Ullom and Audrey Ullom; a great-nephew, Kai Gilmore.

Deceased is a niece, Danielle Ullom; a great-niece, Neriah Ari Newell; a grandmother, Lois B. Ullom; and an uncle, Donald Ullom.

A private entombment will be held at Washington Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 13, 2019
