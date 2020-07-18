Edward Cianelli, 78, of Marianna, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 17, 1942, in Marianna, a son of the late Ralph and Mary Ritchie Cianelli.

He was a 1962 graduate of Bethlehem Center High School. He was a member of Saint Drexel Parish of Richeyville.

Ed was married to the love of his life, Barbara, for 54 years. He was a member of the Steele-Lillie American Legion Post 744 of Marianna and the Marianna Lyceum. Ed was the most respectful man to everyone he ever met.

Edward was a proud United States Army veteran who was honorably discharged. He served in the honor guard for 45 years, always helping to place Veteran wreaths at Christmas and flags for Memorial Day.

He was employed by Marianna Mines for 17 years and Lincoln Hydraulics for 19 years. His most recent job was for Pryor Bus Lines for 12 years. He loved driving his little friends to school every day.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Edward Cianelli Jr. of Deemston; daughter Gianna (Dave) Sloan of Marianna; two grandchildren, Brandon Delatorre and Arianna Castillo; a brother, Jimmy (Diane) Cianelli of New York.

Deceased are five brothers, Ronald, Bobby, Bernie, Richard and Junior Cianelli.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1728 Main Street, Marianna, where funeral services will be held Monday, July 20, with the Rev. Susan Petritis of Gateway Hospice officiating. Interment will be held privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

A guestbook may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gateway Hospice.