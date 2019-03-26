Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Clarke.

Edward "Sonny" Clarke, 81, of Washington, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Premiere Health Center.

He was born December 18, 1937 in Charleroi, the son of the late Lionel Logan Clarke and Evelyn Keenan Clarke.

Edward graduated from Charleroi High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Trinity Anglican Church.

Edward enjoyed fishing and NASCAR and loved spending time with family, his cats and his great-granddaughter's dog.

He was a member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

On May 8, 1957, he married Claudette Harris, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Robert (Amy) Clarke of Seattle, Wash.; a daughter, Lynette Dallvalle of Charleroi; a sister, Anne Clarke of Washington state; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a granddaughter, Danielle.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, with Canon Shari Hobby and Canon Karen Stevenson officiating.

