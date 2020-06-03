Edward Donald Kopshever, 74, of McMurray, formerly of Pinckeyville, Ill., passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.Born July 30, 1945, he was a son of the late Edward and Dorothy Kopshever; beloved husband to Beth Ann Kopshever; loving father to Brad (Michele) Riggio and Kelly Kopshever; loving brother to Mike (Dawn) Kopshever, Tom Kopshever and David (Judy) Kopshever, and sister-in-law Mary Kopshever; cherished Pap to Bryan Kopshever and Jace Riggio; dear brother-in-law to Dana and David Perardi; and many nieces and nephews.Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Kopshever.Edward proudly served in the United States Navy as a CTT2 from December 1965 to October 1969. He was a member of the DuQuion American Legion, Elks Club in DuQuion, Ill., U.S. Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in McMurray.Edward enjoyed reading and golfing and was an avid Notre Dame football, Cardinal baseball and Steelers fan. He most importantly enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and will be dearly missed by all.Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A blessing service with full military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, in the funeral home. Burial will take place at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.