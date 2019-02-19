Edward E. Blacka, Sr., age 84, of Plum, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by family at the time of his passing on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Beloved husband of 60 years to Elizabeth DeFazio Blacka; loving father of Cynthia (Gene) Blacka-Tommasi, Edward E. Blacka (Sharon Smith-Blacka), Jr.; adoring grandfather of Edward Anthony Blacka, Zachary Steven Blacka, Elizabeth Tommasi, Lucas Blacka, Nicholas Tommasi, and Darrin Blacka, and the late Mary Grace Blacka; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ethel Blacka; brother Charles Blacka, and sister Gail Ann Blacka-Koslosky.

Edward was a graduate of Marion High School, where he played on the undefeated and unscored upon football team. He then went on to join the U.S. Navy and Fleet Marine Corps during the Korean War on the USS Menard, serving his country and defending freedom on three continents. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Korean Service medal. During his military service, "Big Ed" was a Fleet Marine Corps heavy weight boxer. After an honorable discharge, he attended California University of PA, where he played football and earned his Bachelor's of Science degree to become a science and history teacher, then went on to study for his Master's at West Virginia University.

He taught and coached football at Elizabeth Forward High School. Edward had a successful career with Prudential Insurance of America, where he received many accolades and achievements for his works as a leader, elevating others to reach their potential until his retirement, reaching the rank of Vice President of Regional Marketing.

Post-retirement, he gave back to the community by volunteer teaching at Greater Works Community Christian School. "Big Ed" adored his wife, children, and grandchildren, spoiling them whenever he could. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing until he suffered a debilitating stroke 22 years ago.

He went on to spend his waning years studying the Bible, living his faith, and supporting his grandchildren at their sports events.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 20 at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Road & 48 North, Monroeville 412-856-4747. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Monroeville Assembly of God, 4561 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at Belle Vernon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Monroeville Assembly of God. www.jobefuneralhome.com