Edward Ernest Nichols, 80, of Wheeling, W.Va., left his temporary home for his eternal home Thursday, December 12, 2019, having passed away in Wheeling Hospital.

He was born November 16, 1939, in Wheeling, a son of the late Clarence and Margaret Ashton Nichols.

Ed was a member, deacon and elder of Roney's Point United Presbyterian Church and past member and elder of Stone United Presbyterian Church. He was also active in the Ohio County Farm Bureau, Triadelphia High School Class of 1957 Reunion Committee and West Alexander Golden Agers.

Ed was a retired Spanish and history teacher from Martins Ferry High School, and he taught at Bridgeport and Skyvue high schools in his early teaching career. Ed also enjoyed being the fifth generation to farm the Nichols family farm on Peters Run Road. Here he specialized in registered Dorset sheep, and exhibited them at many local, state and national fairs. Ed was also an avid Pirates fan.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Nichols.

Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Marjorie Caldwell Nichols; a son, Robert (Gail) Nichols; a daughter, Bridget (Jeffrey) Snapp; three granddaughters, Lillian Nichols, Rebecca and Emily Snapp.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger Street, Wheeling, W.Va., 304-242-2311, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, December 16, at Roney's Point United Presbyterian Church, Triadelphia, W.Va., with the Rev. Darrin Jones officiating. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Wheeling.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roney's Point United Presbyterian Church, 169 Dallas Pike Road, Triadelphia, WV 26059, or Ohio County 4-H Foundation, C/O WVU CES, 51 Sixteenth Street, Room 301, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Personal condolences may be offered to the family at www.kepnerfuneral.com.