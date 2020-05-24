Edward "Little Red" Fullgraf, 78, of Washington, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center, Chartiers Township.He was born February 21, 1942, in Washington, a son of the late Edward C. Fullgraf Sr. and Ethel Fullgraf.Mr. Fullgraf worked as a machine operator at Brockway Glass for 14 years, and as a security guard for Washington & Jefferson College.Little Red won awards for his dancing, and he loved working outside, camping, and his dog, Annie.On June 4, 1994, he married Elaine Foflygen, who survives.Also surviving are two sons, John Fullgraf of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Charles Ackley of Lone Pine; five daughters, Tracey Fullgraf of North Carolina, Pamela Elliott of Greene County, Susan Butler of Colorado, Helen Fleming of Taylorstown and Jacqueline Terrell of Washington; a brother, Leonard Fullgraf of Fort Myers, Fla.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 24, 2020.