Edward H. Janusey, 66, ran into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ Sunday, October 11, 2020, after a fierce battle with lung cancer.

He was born April 1, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William and Lois Janusey.

On July 17, 1976, he married the love of his life and best friend, Deborah Janusey, who survives. Together they had four children Ben (Ashley) Janusey, Dana (Dave) Plummer, Rebekah (JD) Yannotti, Krista (Mark) Evans. Ed and Debbie have 15 grandchildren, who are truly their greatest blessings, Breana, Brittany, Bradley, Brooke, Brandon, Anthony, Joy, Juliette, Alexa, Jacob, Lachlan, Preston, Erica, Avery and Brynn. Also surviving are his beloved brothers, Robert (Joellen) Janusey and Michael (Carolyn) Janusey. These three men shared a bond like none other; they were truly the best of friends. Ed also had many other extended family members he loved.

Eddie was an artist and a builder; this was such an incredible combination. With his brothers, they opened Shiloh Industrial Contractors, Inc., in 1986. He loved the faithful men of Shiloh that worked with them diligently for many years.

Ed was a member and an elder at his beloved church, Christian Bible Fellowship, shepherded by his close friend and pastor, James Meyers. Ed cared deeply for his church family; his final blessing to you would be Numbers 6:24-26.

A celebration of life service will be held privately Tuesday, October 13, at Christian Bible Fellowship. Interment will be in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pleasant Hills.

Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Human Coalition of Pittsburgh, 101 Drake Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241, or to his church, Christian Bible Fellowship, 15 Middle Way, Washington, PA 15301.

