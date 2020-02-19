Edward J. Magera, 82, of Coal Center, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

A son of the late Frank and Stella Magera, he was born in Ellsworth February 12, 1938.

Catholic by faith, he was a member of the Belle Vernon American Legion Post 659, the Belle Vernon Musical Society, the Charleroi Belgium Club and, in the early 1990s, ran the Pricedale Russian Club.

He had resided most of his adult life in Coal Center and retired in 1993 from LTV Steel Company. Ed had also served in the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include his wife, Patti Jo Magera, whom he married December 28, 2004; a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Charles Ferenz of Bentleyville; a son, Craig L. Giannini of Bentleyville; an uncle, Ora Ken Baringer of Coal Center; two nephews, George (Dianna) Magera of Sewickley and Michael (Margaret) Magera of Reno, Nev.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma A. Guthrie Magera, who died August 31, 1991, and a brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Helen Magera, both formerly of Cokeburg.

There will be no public visitation or funeral services. Interment will be in Highlands Cemetery, California. Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, is handling arrangements.

