Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Noga.

Edward J. Noga, 67, of Avella, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

Mr. Noga was born December 25, 1951, in Washington, son of the late Joseph and Nellie Szura Noga Jr.

He was a 1969 graduate of Avella High School and a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Mr. Noga worked as a steelworker for Weirton Steel for 32 years, retiring in 2004.

He was a lifelong resident of Avella and was an avid outdoorsmen who loved hunting and fishing.

Surviving Mr. Noga are a daughter, Karalee Noga of Alexandria, Va., and a sister, Darlene (William) Bertovich of Avella.

All funeral services are private.

Memorial contributions can be made to a local .

Condolences may be expressed at

www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.