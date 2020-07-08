Edward Joseph Moritz, 94, of Peters Township, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Peters Township.

He was the beloved husband of the late Adele Moritz; loving father of Edward (Kerry) Moritz of Peters Township, Dr. Michael (Diane) Moritz of York and David (Jeanne) Moritz of Mt. Lebanon; proud grandfather of eight; caring great-grandfather of nine. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mildred Helbling and Marie Moritz.

Edward Moritz was the founder of Eddy Homes, Inc. in 1971.

His number one priority was to help his customers build their dream home through a process that was straightforward and stress-free. His family continues to live on his legacy of determination, love of life and family. He will truly be missed by all.

Services and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made St. John XXIII Parish, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317.