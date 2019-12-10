Edward Koci, 88, of Washington, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor.

He was born March 4, 1931, in Jefferson Township, Greene County, a son of the late Paul and Frances Helisek Koci.

Mr. Koci was a member of Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church.

He was a graduate of the former West Bethlehem High School in Marianna.

Mr. Koci worked as a millwright with U.S. Steel in Homestead.

In his free time, he was an avid gardener and was very proud of his award-winning flowerbeds.

He was a member of Marianna Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Mr. Koci served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, from 1953 to 1955.

On January 20, 1956, he married Lois White, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, John (Brenda) Koci of Canonsburg; two daughters, Kathleen (Robert) Pallatto of Canonsburg and Jacqueline (Craig) Bieda of McDonald; a brother, Paul (Ilse) Koci of Marianna; five grandchildren, Samantha, John, Travis, Dennis and Erin; and four great-grandchildren, Colton, Iva, Lanie and Chase.

Deceased are two great-grandchildren, Hope and Sutton Russi; three brothers, Martin, Stan and August Koci; and two sisters, Frances Biel and Mary Chato.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, in Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, 2230 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.