Edward L. "Butch" Nagy, 81, of Washington, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

He was born May 15, 1938, in Washington, a son of the late John and Anna Kosey Nagy.

Edward was a 1957 graduate of Trinity High School.

In 1993, he retired from McGraw Edison, where he had worked as a quality control inspector.

Following retirement, Butch drove a van for 23 years for Schweinebraten Bus Garage.

He was a lifetime member and past president of the Fraternal Order of Bears, where he had been dartball champion in the Bears Club Social League.

An avid golfer, Butch was a member of the Golf Club of Washington and Greene County Country Club. He was also a huge Pittsburgh sports fan.

On October 1, 1960, he married Ruth E. Kirk, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Lynne E. (Bob) Corfont of Canonsburg, Edward J. (Linda) Nagy of Washington, Christopher J. (Melissa) Nagy of Washington; a granddaughter, Amanda L. (Ryan) Stein of Washington; a great-granddaughter, Michelina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are five siblings, Frank and Andrew Nagy, Mary Serbin, Margaret Everly and Doloris Stiles.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines, recommended by the Center for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, 390 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Meadowlands, PA 15347.

