Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Lawrence Klebanski.

Edward Lawrence "Bang Bang" Klebanski passed peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at home on the family farm in Finleyville. He is finally at rest from managing his daily lists to make life smoother.

Edward was predeceased by his wife, Mildred Engel Klebanski, and son, Edward Allen Klebanski.

Born August 19, 1929, he was the last surviving child of the late Alice and John Klebanski. His siblings were brother John and sisters Rose Ober and Dolores Ewing.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Engel, Debra (David) Hamilton, Sandra Klebanski, Mary Beth Kundrat and John Klebanski; grandchildren Kelly, Kevin, Brittany, Brian, Alisha, Eric and Jamie; and great-grandchildren Angela and Matthew.

Edward served as private first class in the U.S. Marines motor pool on the Korean front, returning on USS Nelson M Walker, the first ship carrying POWs that landed at Fort Mason in 1953. Coming home to Pittsburgh, he worked at Hardie Bros Candy factory, where he met Millie. They married and moved to her family farm in Finleyville.

Ed worked as a carpenter with Quality Millwork, building 84 Lumberyards at locations across the Eastern United States. His nail gun skill earned him his nickname. At their Union Township shop, he measured and designed custom stairs for 48 years, until his retirement at age 78.

At home, his lists ensured everyone and everything functioned. He was the father and grandfather every child deserves: as morning coordinator for school wake-up calls; as driver for Saturday trips with Mil, six kids plus six friends squeezed in the 1956 Cadillac to shopping, slag heaps, county airports, zoos, libraries, pet stores and Kennywood; as family motor pool mechanic ensuring air pressure, fluid checks, diagnoses and inspection tracking for all vehicles; as animal keeper (dogs, cats, goats, horses); as swimming pool chemist (60 summers); as buildings and grounds manager (18 acres); and as musician (guitar and harmonica). He always gave infinite love and life lessons to all who knew him.

Burial was private. Condolences and memories may be sent to family for sharing at their summer memorial picnic.