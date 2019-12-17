Edward Layne Longstreth, 73, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, Friday, December 13, 2019, at his home.

Ed was born August 3, 1946, a son of the late Paul Edward Longstreth and Edith Jones Longstreth of Aleppo.

Ed moved to Morgantown and graduated from University High School in 1965, where he then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served four years as a fabrics/rubber repair specialist and was honorably discharged in February 1969.

Ed loved automobiles and worked in various places as an auto detailer for many years. He retired from Freedom Kia in 2007.

Ed's greatest passion in life was spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchild. Ed never knew a stranger and always had a joke to tell. He also was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed bowling and golf.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Longstreth of Morgantown; two sons from a previous marriage, Kelly L. Longstreth and Debbie of Hazelton, W.Va., Paul E. Longstreth of Westover W.Va.; five grandchildren, Christina Holiway and Stephen of Seymour, Tenn., Nicholas Longstreth of Hazelton, Amber Gooden and David of Morgantown, Parker Longstreth of Morgantown, and Samantha Longstreth of Westover; one great-grandchild, Aviana Ferguson of Seymour; brother Ted and Letha Longstreth of Waynesburg; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, his sister, Martha J. Longstreth of Granville, W.Va., preceded Ed in death.

The staff at Amedysis Hospice provided exceptional care and support.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation services will be provided by Hastings Funeral Home Omega Crematory and no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Amedysis Hospice, 5006 Mid Atlantic Drive, Morgantown, WV 26508.

