Edward Lee Black, 63, of Louisa, Va., died at 1:17 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, of an apparent heart attack, while in Waynesburg spending time at his father's home.

He was born Sunday, August 4, 1957, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Ralph Donald "Blackie" Black and Ruth Ann Tharpe Black.

Mr. Black loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time at his father's home in Greene County. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a welder in fabrication and had worked for several different companies.

He is survived by his wife, Pamala Smith Black, whom he married October 16, 1982.

Also surviving are one daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Henson of Raleigh, N.C.; one son, Edward Black of Dilwyn, Va.; eight grandchildren, Damien Black, Jeremy Black, Isabella Black, Grant Herring, Grier Herring, Griffin Herring, Roslyn Henson, Cameron Henson.

Deceased are one brother, Donald Lester Black; and one grandson, Bradley Black.

At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or services in Waynesburg. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.