1/1
Edward Lee Black
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward Lee Black, 63, of Louisa, Va., died at 1:17 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, of an apparent heart attack, while in Waynesburg spending time at his father's home.

He was born Sunday, August 4, 1957, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Ralph Donald "Blackie" Black and Ruth Ann Tharpe Black.

Mr. Black loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time at his father's home in Greene County. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a welder in fabrication and had worked for several different companies.

He is survived by his wife, Pamala Smith Black, whom he married October 16, 1982.

Also surviving are one daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Henson of Raleigh, N.C.; one son, Edward Black of Dilwyn, Va.; eight grandchildren, Damien Black, Jeremy Black, Isabella Black, Grant Herring, Grier Herring, Griffin Herring, Roslyn Henson, Cameron Henson.

Deceased are one brother, Donald Lester Black; and one grandson, Bradley Black.

At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or services in Waynesburg. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved